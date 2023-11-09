KISS Reveal Huge Plans For 'Final Show Ever'

Are you ready to "Rock And Roll All Nite" with KISS one last time?

The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers will play their "final show ever" next month after 50 incredible years of unmatched stage presence, but not before delivering a performance that the entire world will never forget. According to Consequence of Sound, the rock legends will stream their last concert via pay-per-view for fans worldwide to enjoy from their couches. KISS' End of the Road farewell tour reaches the end of its road at Madison Square Garden on December 1st, with a final date set for December 2nd.

After half a century of making music, 44 albums, a Super Bowl performance, millions of record sales, an appearance at the Winter Olympics, and countless concerts later, "America’s #1 Gold Record Award-winning group of all time" is finally saying goodbye to the KISS Army.

The last-ever KISS concert will be available to livestream online via PPV.com and pay-per-view cable providers in the U.S. and Canada on December 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. Interested individuals (in the U.S. and Canada) will be able to order the band's last concert for $39.99 through a list of cable providers including "Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, DirecTV, DISH, Rogers, and Telus."

KISS announced the exclusive event by releasing a trailer that highlights the "hottest band in the world" setting fire to the stage (literally, in true KISS fashion) one last time.