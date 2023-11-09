KISS Reveal Huge Plans For 'Final Show Ever'
By Logan DeLoye
November 9, 2023
Are you ready to "Rock And Roll All Nite" with KISS one last time?
The Rock N Roll Hall of Famers will play their "final show ever" next month after 50 incredible years of unmatched stage presence, but not before delivering a performance that the entire world will never forget. According to Consequence of Sound, the rock legends will stream their last concert via pay-per-view for fans worldwide to enjoy from their couches. KISS' End of the Road farewell tour reaches the end of its road at Madison Square Garden on December 1st, with a final date set for December 2nd.
After half a century of making music, 44 albums, a Super Bowl performance, millions of record sales, an appearance at the Winter Olympics, and countless concerts later, "America’s #1 Gold Record Award-winning group of all time" is finally saying goodbye to the KISS Army.
The last-ever KISS concert will be available to livestream online via PPV.com and pay-per-view cable providers in the U.S. and Canada on December 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. Interested individuals (in the U.S. and Canada) will be able to order the band's last concert for $39.99 through a list of cable providers including "Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Optimum, Fios, DirecTV, DISH, Rogers, and Telus."
KISS announced the exclusive event by releasing a trailer that highlights the "hottest band in the world" setting fire to the stage (literally, in true KISS fashion) one last time.
Consequence of Sound mentioned that rumors have been spread regarding a possible appearance from former KISS bandmates Ace Frehley and Peter Criss at the December 2nd show despite each declining invitations to join the group on their farewell tour amid ongoing band drama. KISS' next performance will take place in Edmonton, Alberta, on Friday night (November 10th).