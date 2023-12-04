Ashanti & Nelly Confirm They Are Expecting Their First Child

The couple first got together in 2003 and dated for over a decade until they broke up in 2013. They reunited during Fat Joe and Ja Rule's Verzuz battle back in 2021 and have been rekindling their romance behind the scenes ever since. Fans began to suspect that they were back together after they were spotted out together on several occasions.



They both confirmed that they were back together in separate interviews. Ashanti made it official when she appeared on the red carpet of the 2023 MTV Video Awards in September with a purse that had a photo of them together on it. Meanwhile, Nelly confirmed their relationship was back on during an episode of Rasheeda's "Boss Moves."



“Yeah, we cool again,” Nelly said. “I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”



This will be Ashanti's first child. Nelly has two grown children, 29-year-old daughter Chanelle and 24-year-old Cornell Haynes III, from his previous relationship with Channetta Valentine. Congratulations to the happy couple!