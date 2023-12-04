December 4 in Hip-Hop History: Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter Is Born

Hov went on to release 13 studio albums including In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 (1997), Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life (1998), Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter (1999), The Dynasty: Roc La Familia (2000), The Blueprint (2001), The Blueprint 2: The Gift & the Curse (2002), The Black Album (2003), Kingdom Come (2006), American Gangster (2007), The Blueprint 3 (2009) Magna Carta Holy Grail (2013) and 4:44 (2017). He also joint albums like Watch The Throne with Kanye West and EVERYTHING IS LOVE with his wife Beyoncé.



JAY-Z is not just a businessman, he's a business, man! In addition to his award-winning discography, Hov has also established himself as a billionaire entrepreneur with his hands in management, sports, liquor and spirits plus so much more. His various accolades in music, business and more were highlighted in his first-ever exhibit "The Book of HOV" at the Brooklyn Public Library in NYC. The exhibit just wrapped up after attracting hundreds of thousands of people since it opened in July.



Happy birthday JAY-Z!