A Florida woman is behind bars after authorities said she threatened to blow up a supermarket during a robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened at a retailer located at 9951 Miramar Parkway in Miramar on Saturday (December 2), NBC Miami reports.

Police said the suspect, identified as Rebeca Navarro Rodriguez, walked into the store and handed a note to an employee. In the message, Rodriguez threatens to blow up the business if she doesn't get any cash, according to a statement from authorities.

The suspect reportedly fled from the scene, but the employee managed to remember the tag on the suspect's getaway car. After passing the information on to authorities, police later located Rodriguez's vehicle, conducted a traffic stop, and took her into custody.

Officers said she was charged with robbery by sudden snatching. No word on whether her threat was legitimate or not.

There have been other wild retail crimes happening across the Sunshine State recently. Last week, a Florida woman and her daughter came back to their car to find all their Christmas presents stolen, and the act was caught on camera. In another brazen robbery, a suspect handed pharmacy employees a note demanding "all bottles" of certain medications, including Viagra.