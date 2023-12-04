Homeowner Fatally Shoots Burglar In Front Of Toddler, Grandmother

A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a suspected burglar in front of a toddler and grandmother, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a series of posts shared on its X account.

The incident took place at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday (December 2). The suspected burglar was among "approximately three to four males in their 20s" who entered a Swinton Avenue residence "with the intent to burglarize the location," according to the department.

A suspect reportedly pointed a weapon at the victim while the group was inside the house, which resulted in the victim producing a firearm and shooting the suspect, who was pronounced dead inside the home. The other three suspects fled the scene to an unknown location.