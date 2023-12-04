Homeowner Fatally Shoots Burglar In Front Of Toddler, Grandmother
By Jason Hall
December 4, 2023
A Los Angeles homeowner fatally shot a suspected burglar in front of a toddler and grandmother, the Los Angeles Police Department announced in a series of posts shared on its X account.
The incident took place at around 5:00 a.m. local time on Saturday (December 2). The suspected burglar was among "approximately three to four males in their 20s" who entered a Swinton Avenue residence "with the intent to burglarize the location," according to the department.
A suspect reportedly pointed a weapon at the victim while the group was inside the house, which resulted in the victim producing a firearm and shooting the suspect, who was pronounced dead inside the home. The other three suspects fled the scene to an unknown location.
An additional suspect was believed to be injured during the shooting as a trail of blood was found at the scene. A vehicle recovered by police at the scene is suspected to be the vehicle used during the attempted robbery.
A toddler and a grandmother were reported to be inside the home at the time of the incident and described as being. No officers or other victims were reported to be injured in relation to the incident.
The Los Angeles Police Department is continuing to investigate the situation and seeking public assistance for any potential leads or information.