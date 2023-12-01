Taylor Swift Shares New Photos With 'The Queen' Beyoncé
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 1, 2023
Taylor Swift has shared a new photo with Beyoncé after attending the London premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé last night (Thursday, November 30th). On Friday, December 1st, the pop star took to social media to have a fangirl moment and plug Beyoncé's film hitting theaters across the country today.
"Got invited to London by The Queen…" Swift wrote in the caption. "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!" The singer shared four photos with fans including one with Beyoncé on the red carpet, one with her friend actress Blake Lively inside the event, and two photos of herself posing in her stunning silver dress.
📷: Mason Poole / @KevinMazur pic.twitter.com/Qgf4Q283TF
Beyoncé held a lowkey premiere in Beverly Hills a week before which was attended by stars like former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, and more.
Swift attending the premiere comes after Beyoncé attended the Eras Tour concert film premiere in October. After the star-studded LA premiere, Swift took to Instagram to give a heartfelt shout-out to Beyoncé while sharing a boomerang of the two of them sitting in the theater.
"I'm so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."
RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is in theaters now. Find movie showtimes near you at BeyonceFilm.com.