Beyoncé held a lowkey premiere in Beverly Hills a week before which was attended by stars like former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, Lupita Nyong'o, Janelle Monáe, Lizzo, and more.

Swift attending the premiere comes after Beyoncé attended the Eras Tour concert film premiere in October. After the star-studded LA premiere, Swift took to Instagram to give a heartfelt shout-out to Beyoncé while sharing a boomerang of the two of them sitting in the theater.

"I'm so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is in theaters now. Find movie showtimes near you at BeyonceFilm.com.