Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's Injury Status, Timetable Determined

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett will reportedly undergo ankle surgery Monday (December 4) but isn't expected to be placed on injured reserve following an injury in Week 13, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported during an appearance on 'Good Morning Football' Monday morning.

The decision not to place Pickett, 25, would allow him to potentially return before the Steelers' final regular season game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, rather than forcing him to miss the next four consecutive games. The second-year quarterback was ruled out after diving for the goal line during the first half of the Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals and replaced by veteran backup Mitch Trubisky.

Pickett threw for 70 yards on 7 of 10 passing prior to exiting the game. The Steelers attempted a goal line run by Trubisky after he was inserted into the game, but were held out of the end zone and turned the ball over on downs.