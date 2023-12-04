Woman Posed As 14-Year-Old To Molest Middle Schooler

A Tampa woman is accused of posing as a 14-year-old homeschool student to prey on a middle school boy for sex.

Alyssa Ann Zinger, 22, was charged with two felony counts of lewd or lascivious battery (engage) and five counts of lewd or lascivious molestation involving a defendant over 18 and victim between the ages of 12-15, the Tampa Police Department announced in a news release last Friday (December 1). Zinger was arrested on November 24 after Tampa Police received tips regarding an alleged inappropriate relationship with a male victim between the ages of 12 and 15.

An investigation found that Zinger contacted the minor while posing as a home-schooled student through on Snapchat in May and primarily communicated through the app, according to a warrant obtained by the Tampa Bay Times. Zinger allegedly told the victim that she had previously engaged in sexual activities with other minors during their interactions.

“It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them,” said Chief Lee Bercaw in a Tampa.gov news release. “Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm.”

Zinger and the victim were previously caught shoplifting from a Nordstrom store in July, at which point she identified herself to an officer using her name, but claiming she was born in 2009. The officer was unable to find information using the date of birth she provided, but instead found an Alyssa Ann Zinger who was born in 2001, at which point Zinger claimed she had a half-sister who had the same name, according to the warrant obtained by the Tampa Bay Times.

The officer requested government, school and employment records for Zinger, all of which confirmed she was an adult, as did her employers at a Tampa area Publix store. Zinger is suspected to have engaged in acts with additional victims and an investigation is ongoing.