Museum Of Graffiti Brings 'The Art Of Hip-Hop' To Life In Stunning Exhibit

There are various easter eggs from Hip-Hop's past that can be found throughout the exhibit like the stencils that were used to make the blue-and-yellow t-shirt dedicated to Big Pun that Fat Joe wears on the cover of The Source's July 2004 issue with Terror Squad or the original sketches for LL COOL J's original logo. Even the bathroom was converted into the infamous scene in Eminem's 8 Mile that inspired his new restaurant Mom's Spaghetti. There's even a wall dedicated to Lila Nicole, who won an Emmy for the apparel worn during the historic Super Bowl Halftime show featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige.



The common denominator that every section of the exhibit has what most rap fans love: sneakers. Thanks to its partnership with StockX, rare pairs of kicks are scattered throughout the exhibit to ensure that the impact of sneaker culture is felt by fans. The exhibit's other sponsors like Champion, NÜTRL, Mi Campo Tequila and Fly Supply will also assist with debuting more art pieces and putting on numerous events during Miami Art Week.



The Museum of Graffiti recently announced a wide variety of events in honor of its grand opening during Art Basel. There will be panels featuring artists like Cey Adams and photographer Lenny Santiago hosted by Stichiz of 103.5 The Beat. They will debut more art by graffiti artists like Atomik and offer merch in their gift shop in person and online. However, the events won't stop after Art Basel ends. The founders of the exhibit aim to provide educational programming for all ages about art and Hip-Hop well into 2024 and beyond.



Check out the full schedule for Museum of Graffiti's "The Art of Hip-Hop" during Art Basel below and find out more information about the exhibit on the official website now.