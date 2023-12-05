WATCH: Taylor Swift Reveals Nickname For Travis Kelce

Last Tuesday (November 28), a source with knowledge of the situation told Us Weekly that Swift reportedly flew back to Kansas City to be with Kelce following the conclusion of her 'Eras Tour' concerts in Brazil the previous day. Swift's private jet was reported to have landed at Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, according to flight tracker data shared by the Instagram account @TaylorSwiftJets. The singer isn't scheduled to resume the international leg of her ongoing 'Eras Tour' until February 7, 2024, which will kick off four consecutive shows at the Tokyo Dome.

A source told Us Weekly that Swift was "so grateful" to Kelce for being a "huge support" to her after the death of 23-year-old concertgoer Ana Clara Benevides, who went into cardiac arrest and died during the show amid extreme temperatures on November 17. Kelce was previously spotted with Swift's father in a VIP tent at her Buenos Aires, Argentina, 'Eras Tour' concert on November 11, which coincided with the Chiefs' bye week.

A viral video showed Kelce putting his hands on his face and smiling after Swift changed the lyrics to her song 'Karma' from "Karma is the guy on the screen" to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."