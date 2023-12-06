Bystanders Save Florida Woman 'Under Attack' By 'Would-Be' Robber

Several Good Samaritans interrupted an attack on a 65-year-old woman outside a supermarket in Florida this week. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Monday (December 4) outside a retailer on Boyette Road in Riverview, a suburb about 14 miles outside Tampa.

Deputies claim the victim came "under attack" by 42-year-old Robert Moore, who reportedly knocked the 65-year-old to the ground and stole her car keys. Three witnesses leaped into action, with one calling 911 and the other two detaining Moore until authorities arrived, officials reported.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister praised the bystanders for stepping up during the alleged crime.

"The swift actions of these Good Samaritans echo the strength and unity of our tight-knit community," Chronister said in the statement posted to Facebook.

Moore was charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery of a victim over the age of 65, and battery, officials wrote. According to online jail records, his bond was set at $4,500 and he remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon (December 6).