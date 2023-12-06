Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy To Undergo Surgery Days Before Eagles Game

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday (December 6) after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis, DallasCowboys.com staff writer Nick Harris reports.

McCarthy, 60, is aiming to be available for Sunday's (December 10) game against the NFC East Division rival Philadelphia Eagles, however, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and special teams coordinator John Fassel will take over Wednesday's practice and any additional days in which the head coach is absent.

Quinn, a former head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20, is scheduled to address reporters during McCarthy's scheduled press conference on Wednesday and Schottenheimer is set to take over the duties on Thursday (December 7). McCarthy has only missed one game in his 17-year head coach career -- which includes 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2006-2018) and four with the Cowboys (2020-present) -- after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of Dallas' game agains the New Orleans Saints in 2021.

The veteran coach had previously undergone minor surgery in May, which kept him out of the Cowboys' rookie mini-camp. McCarthy owns a career head coaching record of 164-100, which includes a 125-77-2 record, a win in Super Bowl XLV, six NFC North Division championships and nine playoff appearances during his 13 seasons with the Packers and back-to-back postseason appearances with the Cowboys.