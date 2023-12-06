NFL Player Diagnosed With Post Traumatic Amnesia
By Jason Hall
December 6, 2023
Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist due to a hit he took in the November 9 game against the Chicago Bears, his father revealed in a post shared on his X account Wednesday (December 6).
"Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9," Jerry Hurst wrote. "Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!"
Hurst, 30, was reported to be a "limited practice participant" on Wednesday prior to his father's update. The former South Carolina standout missed the past three games due to a concussion he suffered in the 16-13 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Bears.
Hurts would've needed to be cleared an independent neurologist before returning from injury. The 30-year-old recorded 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown in eight starts and nine appearances in 2023.
Hurst signed a three-year, $21.75 million contract with the Panthers as a free agent this past offseason, having spent the 2022 season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Hurts was selected by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 25 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and spent his first two seasons with the franchise before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens prior to the 2020 season.