NFL Player Diagnosed With Post Traumatic Amnesia

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist due to a hit he took in the November 9 game against the Chicago Bears, his father revealed in a post shared on his X account Wednesday (December 6).

"Hayden Hurst has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Amnesia by an independent neurologist as a result of the hit he took in Chicago November 9," Jerry Hurst wrote. "Slow recovery, don’t know when he’ll be back. Prayers appreciated!"

Hurst, 30, was reported to be a "limited practice participant" on Wednesday prior to his father's update. The former South Carolina standout missed the past three games due to a concussion he suffered in the 16-13 'Thursday Night Football' loss to the Bears.