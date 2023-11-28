Panthers Owner Cursed Out Loud Before Firing Frank Reich: Report

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly yelled out "f**k" while leaving the team's locker room after Sunday's (November 26) loss to the Tennessee Titans, which preceded the firing first-year head coach Frank Reich, the Athletic's Joe Person reported.

"Leaving the locker room, David Tepper shook his head and yelled, 'F—-!,'" Person wrote on his X account Sunday, hours before Reich's termination on Monday (November 27).

The Panthers dropped to 1-10 after Sunday's loss and Reich, 61, became the second coach fired by the franchise in the past 13 months and the third fired since Tepper purchased the franchise in 2018, following Matt Rhule in 2022 and Ron Rivera, the winningest coach in team history, in 2019. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was promoted to interim head coach and former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell "moves to special advisor working with the offense," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday (November 27).

Reich, who was the Panthers' first quarterback during the team's inaugural season in 1995, has now been fired as an NFL coach twice in a 12-month span, having been let go by the Indianapolis Colts in November 2022. Reich has a head coaching record of 41-43-1 during his six seasons as a head coach, which included leading the Colts to playoff appearances during the 2018 and 2020 NFL seasons, finishing second in the AFC South Division standings both times.