Shannen Doherty Found Out Her Husband Cheated Before Having Brain Surgery

Shannen Doherty is speaking out about her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko for the first time. During the first episode of her new podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the actress revealed that she went into surgery to remove a brain tumor right after learning that her third husband had been cheating on her for two years.

“I went into that surgery early in the morning and I went in after I found out that my marriage was essentially over, that my husband had been carrying on an affair for two years,” she said on the podcast. “To not go in that surgery, even though, being very clear, he wanted to go, I couldn't go into that surgery with him there. I felt so betrayed.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress announced her divorce from Kurt in April. The former couple had been married for 11 years. “At the end of the day, I just felt so incredibly unloved by someone I was with for 14 years, by someone I loved with all my heart,” Doherty recalled. "Just to have to go through all of that while trying to figure out if you’re going to get a f— divorce and trying to get to the truth of that."

Last month, the actress shared an update on her stage 4 breast cancer, revealing that it had spread to her bones. "I don’t want to die," the 52-year-old said. "I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she says, cracking a smile. "I’m just not — I’m not done.” Doherty will continue to explore her eight-year journey with cancer in her memoir-style podcast above.