Trevor Lawrence Reveals Reason For Cart Mishap; Updates Injury Status

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence revealed that it was his decision not to be carted off the field after his ankle injury Monday (December 4) night and gave a positive update on his injury status.

Lawrence participated in a press conference Wednesday (December 6) for the first time since suffering an ankle sprain during the Jaguars' 34-31 'Monday Night Football' overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and addressed why there wasn't a cart present to take him off the field for what appeared to be a serious injury.

“We talked about getting a cart, and I was going to get a cart,” Lawrence told reporters via SI.com. “I’m standing there, I’m already on the sideline, the tunnel is right there. I just wanted to get off the field. I didn’t know what was going on with my ankle. I felt like I could get off.

“Once I got in [the tunnel], I’m like, ‘This is a pretty long walk.’ But I was already there, and they asked again if I wanted a cart. I’m like, ‘No, we’re going to make it the whole way there.’

“... Of course we have carts. We have everything we need. I was the one that didn’t choose to take one. You guys can put that on me, maybe that was dumb, maybe I should have taken one.”