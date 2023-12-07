13 Music Videos Nicki Minaj Fans Can't Get Enough Of

Nicki Minaj is known for going all out in her music videos.



The Barbz know that Minaj is all about serving up the most stunning and outrageous looks in each music video she does. She flaunted her Trinidadian roots in the steamy visuals for "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" off her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. She brought back a few variations of her iconic pink wig in "Super Freaky Girl," which used the Barbie theme way before the film hit theaters this year. Speaking of Barbie, Nicki also brought Barbie Land to life in her colorful visuals for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.

