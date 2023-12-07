13 Music Videos Nicki Minaj Fans Can't Get Enough Of
By Tony M. Centeno
December 8, 2023
Nicki Minaj is known for going all out in her music videos.
The Barbz know that Minaj is all about serving up the most stunning and outrageous looks in each music video she does. She flaunted her Trinidadian roots in the steamy visuals for "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" off her upcoming album Pink Friday 2. She brought back a few variations of her iconic pink wig in "Super Freaky Girl," which used the Barbie theme way before the film hit theaters this year. Speaking of Barbie, Nicki also brought Barbie Land to life in her colorful visuals for "Barbie World" with Ice Spice and Aqua.
Over the past decade, Nicki Minaj has delivered some visually satisfying music videos. In honor of her birthday, take trip back through all of her best visuals of her career. Scroll below to see them all.
"Barbie World" Featuring Ice Spice & AQUA (2023)
"Do We Have A Problem?" Featuring Lil Baby (2022)
"Megatron" (2019)
"Chun-Li" (2018)
"Pills N Potions" (2014)
"Moment 4 Life" Featuring Drake (2011)
"High School" Featuring Lil Wayne (2013)
"Pound The Alarm" (2012)
"Good Form" Featuring Lil Wayne and Drake (2018)
"Right By My Side" Featuring Chris Brown (2012)
"Only" Featuring Chris Brown, Drake & Lil Wayne (2014)
"Super Bass" (2011)
"Anaconda" (2014)