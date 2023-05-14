Nicki Minaj Drops Island-Themed 'Red Ruby Da Sleeze' Music Video

By Logan DeLoye

May 14, 2023

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Nicki Minaj just released the music video for her latest single, "Red Ruby Da Sleeze," sending a clear message to all "these wannabe Chun Lis" of the world. The fiery single hit airwaves on March 3rd, standing out as her first solo release since "Super Freaky Girl" in 2022. The island-themed video was filmed in Minaj's native country of Trinidad and Tobago and opens with the "Barbie Dreams" standout draped in a ravishing red kimono overlooking the ocean as she stuns in each scene.

The Queen of Rap took to Instagram on May 13th to share a clip from the highly-anticipated music video, wishing fans and followers a happy early Mothers Day!

"There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY 😘😘."

As if releasing a new single and music video wasn't exciting enough, Minaj also made history this year with the announcement that she will be launching her own record label. The "Majesty" artist will be the first female rapper to launch a record label, and she's already signed a few artists.

"Don't think my label is just rap, or Black, or anything. We got some other genres of music," she told Barbz in March.

Nicki Minaj
