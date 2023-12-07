50 Cent Plans To Donate Proceeds From Upcoming Documentary About Diddy

"G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape !" 50 Cent wrote in his caption.



The clip that was posted is from an interview with former Bad Boy artist Mark Curry, who has spoken up about Diddy in the past. He claimed that he went to parties where Diddy and friends would provide spiked drinks for the ladies who were there. The clip also features Rick Ross controversial line in "U.O.E.N.O" in which he raps about putting Molly in a woman's champagne without her knowledge.



50 Cent's post came as a shot at both Diddy and Rozay, who Fif's been beefing with for quite some time. He posted it right after Diddy was accused of gang raping a 17-year-old high school girl with two others in 2003. It also appeared to be a response to Ross, who had just responded to Charlmagne Tha God's comments about Fif being a "diabolical genius."



So far, there's no intended release date 50 Cent's documentary about Diddy.