Rick Ross Calls Out 50 Cent, Charlamagne Tha God Over 'Diabolical' Comments

"We been rich; we still makin’ money,” Ross said into the camera. “Them n****s was laughing at my first-week sales, they was doing a million first weekend. I did 150–180 [for his 2006 debut Port of Miami] and they was laughing but … you smell that saltwater, right?”



Ross eventually shifted his attention toward Uncle Charla. The Breakfast Club host previously shared his thoughts about 50 Cent's recent attacks on Diddy amid the Bad Boy founder's recent sexual assault lawsuits. During his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne called Fif a "diabolical genius" and referenced the proposed documentary Fif wants to make about Diddy.



“I’ma tell you why 50 is literally a diabolical genius," Charlamagne said. "[He’s] telling people who the sponsors are so if they wanna harass Cadillac and AT&T, that’ll happen ... don’t f**k with Fif.”



Ross disagreed with Charlamagne and told him so in a video that's aso gone viral.



“Crackin’ jokes on somebody don’t make you diabolical,” Ross said. “That s**t ain’t diabolical. N***a just havin’ a little fun. Get to the money! Gettin’ money make you diabolical. That’s what make you diabolical, Charlamagne. Stop d**kridin’!”



See what Ross had to say below.