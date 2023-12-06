Rick Ross Calls Out 50 Cent, Charlamagne Tha God Over 'Diabolical' Comments
By Tony M. Centeno
December 6, 2023
Rick Ross has fired back at 50 Cent and Charlamagne Tha God over comments both the rapper and the radio host made over the past week.
On Tuesday, December 5, the Miami artist took to Instagram to respond after 50 Cent apparently took a jab at Rozay and Meek Mill over the first-week sales of their recent collaborative album Too Good To Be True. In a video clip that went viral, Fif is heard criticizing the 31,000 units both MMG artis sold. The bawse replied by claiming 50 Cent's girl is a "Dreamchaser b***h" who said Ross is her favorite, and recalled his own history with album sales.
50 Cent calls out Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s album for selling 31,000 copies first week.— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 5, 2023
Rick Ross responds saying 50 Cent’s woman has been a “Dreamchaser b*tch for many years… still is… I’m her favorite” pic.twitter.com/PiC47u2l5G
"We been rich; we still makin’ money,” Ross said into the camera. “Them n****s was laughing at my first-week sales, they was doing a million first weekend. I did 150–180 [for his 2006 debut Port of Miami] and they was laughing but … you smell that saltwater, right?”
Ross eventually shifted his attention toward Uncle Charla. The Breakfast Club host previously shared his thoughts about 50 Cent's recent attacks on Diddy amid the Bad Boy founder's recent sexual assault lawsuits. During his Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne called Fif a "diabolical genius" and referenced the proposed documentary Fif wants to make about Diddy.
“I’ma tell you why 50 is literally a diabolical genius," Charlamagne said. "[He’s] telling people who the sponsors are so if they wanna harass Cadillac and AT&T, that’ll happen ... don’t f**k with Fif.”
Ross disagreed with Charlamagne and told him so in a video that's aso gone viral.
“Crackin’ jokes on somebody don’t make you diabolical,” Ross said. “That s**t ain’t diabolical. N***a just havin’ a little fun. Get to the money! Gettin’ money make you diabolical. That’s what make you diabolical, Charlamagne. Stop d**kridin’!”
See what Ross had to say below.
Rick Ross speaks on 50 Cent after Charlamagne called him a ‘diabolical genius’ pic.twitter.com/uOYkY1ukdI— SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) December 5, 2023
Charlamagne doubles down on his statement about 50 Cent being a diabolical genius after Rick Ross called him out on The Breakfast Club pic.twitter.com/30CTgXZEO4— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) December 6, 2023