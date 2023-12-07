Beloved Colorado Cities Among Best Solo Travel Destinations In The U.S.

There's nothing like those special trips that truly embody "me, myself, and I." While traveling with family or friends can lead to long-lasting memories, some people want to take a step back from everyone and everything. Plenty of tourist attractions, iconic sites, and cities are tailor-made to accommodate groups, but some places are perfect for a party of one. Plus, you can craft your itinerary and not have to worry about other decisions and preferences.

That's why Good Housekeeping compiled a list of the best solo travel destinations, from beloved metropolitan cities to smaller, intimate towns and locations.

Two Colorado cities found a place on the list. The first one is Boulder, renowned for its ski slopes and mountain getaways. Writers recommend you visit the Pearl Street Mall, Boulder Dushanbe Teahouse, and the Shelby American Collection of classic cars. Oh, and don't forget about the many acclaimed restaurants and eateries there.

Aspen is another world-renowned destination that's perfect for a winter vacation. Writers also outlined the many ways you can spend your time there:

"Aspen is the land of world-class skiing, scenic hiking and all-around magnificent mountain landscapes. Whether you want to hit the slopes or take in the vistas by gondola, exploring the mountains is a must. The resort town is also a cultural hub, between the Aspen Art Museum, the Wheeler Opera House and the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies."

