Bradley Cooper shocked fans this week when he popped up at a Philly cheesesteak food truck. On Wednesday, December 7th, the actor was spotted serving customers at Angelo's Pizzeria including some famous ones.

“Good afternoon, bread heads,” Cooper said in an Instagram video to let people know he would be at the eatery. “Come on down, get a cheesesteak!” Fans were excited to see Cooper teaming up with the restaurant. "Amazing!!!!!! Please come to Philly- he’s a hero here!" one fan commented on the video with another fan chiming in, "Can bradley cooper be anymore philly?" Another fan commented, "Omfg!!!!! This is why i love him!!!!" another added.