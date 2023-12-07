Bradley Cooper Encounters Ex Irina While Working At New York Food Truck
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 7, 2023
Bradley Cooper shocked fans this week when he popped up at a Philly cheesesteak food truck. On Wednesday, December 7th, the actor was spotted serving customers at Angelo's Pizzeria including some famous ones.
“Good afternoon, bread heads,” Cooper said in an Instagram video to let people know he would be at the eatery. “Come on down, get a cheesesteak!” Fans were excited to see Cooper teaming up with the restaurant. "Amazing!!!!!! Please come to Philly- he’s a hero here!" one fan commented on the video with another fan chiming in, "Can bradley cooper be anymore philly?" Another fan commented, "Omfg!!!!! This is why i love him!!!!" another added.
According to People, Cooper's ex Irina Shayk, and their 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine were among the people in the long lines for Wednesday's specials. Model Gigi Hadid, who Cooper is currently dating, was also spotted ordering at the window.
Cooper and Hadid were first linked after they were spotted having dinner together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village in October. A source told People that while Hadid "enjoys" dating Cooper, her 3-year daughter she shares with Zayn Malik is her main priority.
"Her daughter will always come first," the source said. "She loves that Bradley is a dad, because he gets it. She finds him more mature than guys she dated in the past. They keep spending a lot of time together. They have dinner dates several times a week. It makes her happy.