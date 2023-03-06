Gigi Hadid Makes Rare Comment About Co-Parenting With Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid briefly opened up about co-parenting her daughter with Zayn Malik in a recent interview. While talking to the Times of London, the model made a rare comment about her relationship with the former One Direction member and how they're raising their daughter Khai.

"That she can be with both parents makes me very happy," Hadid said and added that she makes her work schedule around when her 3-year-old daughter "is with her dad." The former couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020. Around a year later, Hadid and Malik broke up. The breakup followed an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid. The singer allegedly pushed the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum into a dresser.

Zayn publicly addressed the story, taking to Twitter to release a statement in October 2021. “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” he wrote in a Notes app statement. “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

Since then, Hadid rarely mentions Zayn except for a few on social media posts for Father's Day last year and Khai's second birthday, according to Page Six.