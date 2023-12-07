Fall Out Boy Announce Big 'Folie à Deux' Anniversary Plans

When Fall Out Boy released Folie à Deux in 2008, it was not received well. At the time it wasn't what fans wanted, especially after following up Infinity on High, and was thought to be too out there and experimental. It's still divisive 15 years after its release, but now fans appreciate the band's fourth album a little more. And 2,500 of those fans will be proud owners of a special vinyl release of the album that the band dubbed Folie à Bleu.

"Introducing Folie à Bleu, the 15th anniversary vinyl edition," Fall Out Boy wrote on Instagram. "The label changed the color of the album cover to blue without asking us & we didn’t want it all to go to waste. only 2,500 of these were pressed. once they’re gone, they're gone! The vinyl along with Folie à Deux anniversary merch will drop on monday, the 11th at 9:30am PST in the fob store"

See the announcement post below.