Halle Berry Says She & Angelina Jolie Had 'Rocky Start' On Set Of New Movie

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are set to costar in an upcoming film called Maude v Maude and while the two have "bonded," it didn't start that way. In a recent interview with Variety, Berry, who is set to co-produce the film with Jolie, revealed the two got off to a "rocky start."

“We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together,” said Berry. She went on to add that she's “thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view. She is formidable.”

All is good now and Berry and Jolie have even found ways to connect. "We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that," Berry said.

Jolie has opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt in recent interviews. On Wednesday, December 7th, Jolie was quoted in a Wall Street Journal Magazine interview saying that she hopes to move out of Los Angeles soon. “It’s part of what happened after my divorce. I lost the ability to live and travel as freely. I will move when I can,” Jolie said. “I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity.”

Earlier this year, Jolie told Vogue magazine that she started doing less film work, "seven years ago, only taking jobs that didn’t require long shoots. We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing," referring to her children.