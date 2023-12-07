iHeartRadio Rewind: The Top Artists & Songs Of 2023
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 7, 2023
2023 is coming to an end and we're back with some stats on the artists you just couldn't get enough of this year! iHeartRadio has released our list of most played artists, songs, and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind. To reveal which artists and songs fans listened to the most, we tallied the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. So who came out on top across all genres in 2023?
No one will be surprised to know that it's Taylor Swift! With over 2.8 billion TAS, Swift took the crown of the Top Overall Artist of 2023 and Top Pop Artist of 2023, and her song "Anti-Hero" also made it onto the Top Overall Songs of 2023. However, Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the most-played song of the year followed by Metro Boomin's collaboration with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, "Creepin'," and Rema and Selena Gomez's "Calm Down."
Keep scrolling to check out the top overall artists and the top pop artists of the year. To find out which artists and songs topped our lists in other genres as well as top podcasts, head to our full 2023 iHeartRewind!
Top Overall Artists 2023
- Taylor Swift
- SZA
- Morgan Wallen
- The Weeknd
- Miley Cyrus
- Luke Combs
- Metro Boomin
- Rema & Selena Gomez
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
Top Overall Songs 2023
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “Creepin’” by Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- “Calm Down” by Rema & Selena Gomez
- “Die For You” by The Weeknd
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
- “Sure Thing” by Miguel
- “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen (778.8+ million)
- “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift (771.5+ million)
- “I’m Good (Blue)” by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha (745.9+ million)
- “Snooze” by SZA
Top Pop Artists 2023
- Taylor Swift
- Sza
- Miley Cyrus
- The Weeknd
- Metro Boomin
Top Pop Songs 2023
- “Creepin’” by Metro Boomin featuring The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus
- “Calm Down” by Rema & Selena Gomez
- “Kill Bill” by SZA
- “Die For You” by The Weeknd
Interested in learning more about the songs and artists that people just couldn’t get enough of across the U.S. this year? Check out iHeartRewind’s full lists below to find out who made the top list in each genre. Plus, registered iHeartRadio users should keep an eye out for their own personalized iHeartRewind, which will be arriving right to their inbox! See unique insights like your top artist, your first thumbed-up song of the year, and a music festival you need to attend in 2024. Plus, we are sharing what made your neighborhood move by highlighting the top artists, songs and more in your home state. Check out the soundtrack to your neighborhood with our Neighborhood Rewind, presented by State Farm, at iHeartRewind.com.