iHeartRadio Rewind: The Top Artists & Songs Of 2023

2023 is coming to an end and we're back with some stats on the artists you just couldn't get enough of this year! iHeartRadio has released our list of most played artists, songs, and podcasts of the year in iHeartRewind. To reveal which artists and songs fans listened to the most, we tallied the total audience spins (TAS) and streams across iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app. So who came out on top across all genres in 2023?

No one will be surprised to know that it's Taylor Swift! With over 2.8 billion TAS, Swift took the crown of the Top Overall Artist of 2023 and Top Pop Artist of 2023, and her song "Anti-Hero" also made it onto the Top Overall Songs of 2023. However, Miley Cyrus' hit "Flowers" was the most-played song of the year followed by Metro Boomin's collaboration with The Weeknd and 21 Savage, "Creepin'," and Rema and Selena Gomez's "Calm Down."

Keep scrolling to check out the top overall artists and the top pop artists of the year. To find out which artists and songs topped our lists in other genres as well as top podcasts, head to our full 2023 iHeartRewind!