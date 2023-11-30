Miley Cyrus Debuts Stunning Jazz Version Of 'Flowers'

Miley Cyrus is celebrating the success of her hit song "Flowers" by treating fans to a jazz version. On Wednesday night (November 30th), the hitmaker shared a video of herself performing the new rendition in front of an intimate crowd. Cyrus stood on the small stage in an elegant black dress and her hair slicked back while being accompanied by a piano for the song.

"Live from Chateau Marmont. Thank you for the support this year. Love , Miley 🌹," she captioned the post. Her performance of the song also featured some sassy adlibbing. When singing the intro to the chorus, "Started to cry but then remembered I..." she added, "I'm the CEO of my own company!" For the second verse, Miley added, "I'm in Dolce!" referring to her dress.