Miley Cyrus Debuts Stunning Jazz Version Of 'Flowers'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 30, 2023
Miley Cyrus is celebrating the success of her hit song "Flowers" by treating fans to a jazz version. On Wednesday night (November 30th), the hitmaker shared a video of herself performing the new rendition in front of an intimate crowd. Cyrus stood on the small stage in an elegant black dress and her hair slicked back while being accompanied by a piano for the song.
"Live from Chateau Marmont. Thank you for the support this year. Love , Miley 🌹," she captioned the post. Her performance of the song also featured some sassy adlibbing. When singing the intro to the chorus, "Started to cry but then remembered I..." she added, "I'm the CEO of my own company!" For the second verse, Miley added, "I'm in Dolce!" referring to her dress.
Earlier this year when Miley dropped the smash hit single "Flowers," fans were convinced that it was about her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Dedicated fans noticed that the song was officially released on January 13th, which happens to be Liam's birthday. Even before the song came out, fans also clocked what may have been a subtle nod to a tense red carpet moment between the former couple. Once the song and accompanying music video were shared, they had more theories, like the chorus alluding to a love song Liam once dedicated to her.
During her "Used To Be Young" TikTok series, Miley revealed she realized she had to divorce Hemsworth while headlining Glastonbury. Miley explained, "The day of the show was the day that I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship. So, that was another moment where the work, the performance, the character came first and I guess that's why it's now so important to me for that to not be the case. That the human comes first."