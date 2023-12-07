Longtime Eatery Crowned Colorado's Best Mexican Restaurant

We can thank Mexico for a lot of our favorite comfort foods here in America. What would we do without packed burritos, tasty tacos, and nachos piled high with lip-smacking ingredients? Of course, the best places to grab some of these amazing dishes are from eateries specializing in this cuisine. Some of them are dedicated to one menu item, while others offer authentic and lesser-known recipes to diners.

For all the fans of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state.

El Taco de Mexico was crowned Colorado's top Mexican restaurant! Writers noted something interesting about one of this establishment's menu items:

"There’s a secret to ordering at El Taco de Mexico: no matter what you get (whether it’s tacos, enchiladas or a burrito), make sure you ask for it 'smothered.' Your meal will come drenched in their legendary green chile sauce, which is as spicy as these tongue-tingling recipes."