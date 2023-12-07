Longtime Eatery Crowned Colorado's Best Mexican Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
December 8, 2023
We can thank Mexico for a lot of our favorite comfort foods here in America. What would we do without packed burritos, tasty tacos, and nachos piled high with lip-smacking ingredients? Of course, the best places to grab some of these amazing dishes are from eateries specializing in this cuisine. Some of them are dedicated to one menu item, while others offer authentic and lesser-known recipes to diners.
For all the fans of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state.
El Taco de Mexico was crowned Colorado's top Mexican restaurant! Writers noted something interesting about one of this establishment's menu items:
"There’s a secret to ordering at El Taco de Mexico: no matter what you get (whether it’s tacos, enchiladas or a burrito), make sure you ask for it 'smothered.' Your meal will come drenched in their legendary green chile sauce, which is as spicy as these tongue-tingling recipes."
According to their menu, you can get a combination plate with your choice of protein, plus lettuce, tomato, rice, and beans. You also have to pick between either two flour or three corn tortillas. Here's another goodie: breakfast is served all day!
You can find this restaurant at 714 Santa Fe Drive in Denver.
Visit Taste of Home's website for the continued list of every state's best Mexican restaurants.