Popular Eatery Crowned Washington's Best Mexican Restaurant

We can thank Mexico for a lot of our favorite comfort foods here in America. What would we do without packed burritos, tasty tacos, and nachos piled high with lip-smacking ingredients? Of course, the best places to grab some of these amazing dishes are from eateries specializing in this cuisine. Some of them are dedicated to one menu item, while others offer authentic and lesser-known recipes to diners.

For all the fans of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state.

Taco Chukis was crowned Washington State's top Mexican restaurant! Writers had nothing but good things to say about this establishment:

"'To have and to fold' should be the motto at this Seattle secret spot where, as the name suggests, tacos reign supreme. Tucked away in the city’s trendy Capitol Hill, Taco Chukis is home to inventive eats like the prickly pear cactus tacos for vegetarians or the signature Taco Chukis, filled with adobo pork and topped with a juicy slice of grilled pineapple. If you haven’t tried grilled pineapple yet—we implore you to give it a go."