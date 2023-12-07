Taylor Swift Reunites With Emma Stone At 'Poor Things' Premiere

Over the weekend, Stone opened up about her friendship with Swift in a Vanity Fair interview. “I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” the actress said. She also revealed that Swift hooked her up with tickets to the Eras Tour in her home state of Arizona in March.

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get," Stone shared. "She’s a wonderful friend." Stone went on to gush, "She blows my mind. The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it."



The actress also had a special connection to Swift's Eras Tour. "It’s been amazing to see all of the ‘eras,’ from the beginning to now,” Stone told W Magazine. “The concert was also choreographed by Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer for La La Land.”