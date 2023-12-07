Taylor Swift Reunites With Emma Stone At 'Poor Things' Premiere

By Rebekah Gonzalez

December 7, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift had a night out in New York City to support her friend Emma Stone. On Wednesday night (December 6th), the pop star attended the premiere of Stone's new movie Poor Things. Swift looked elegant in a black faux fur coat over a black dress and open-toed black pumps. She completed the look with a red lip.

Later in the evening, Swift and Emma posed for a photo together reshared by Pop Base on Twitter. In a video shared by Pop Crave, Swift was seen sitting in the theater next to Laura Dern, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, and Vogue's Anna Wintour.

Over the weekend, Stone opened up about her friendship with Swift in a Vanity Fair interview. “I was lucky ’cause we’ve been friends for a really long time,” the actress said. She also revealed that Swift hooked her up with tickets to the Eras Tour in her home state of Arizona in March.

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get," Stone shared. "She’s a wonderful friend." Stone went on to gush, "She blows my mind. The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it."

The actress also had a special connection to Swift's Eras Tour. "It’s been amazing to see all of the ‘eras,’ from the beginning to now,” Stone told W Magazine. “The concert was also choreographed by Mandy Moore, who was the choreographer for La La Land.”

Taylor Swift
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.