Trendy Restaurant Chain Crowned Florida's Best Mexican Restaurant

We can thank Mexico for a lot of our favorite comfort foods here in America. What would we do without packed burritos, tasty tacos, and nachos piled high with lip-smacking ingredients? Of course, the best places to grab some of these amazing dishes are from eateries specializing in this cuisine. Some of them are dedicated to one menu item, while others offer authentic and lesser-known recipes to diners.

For all the fans of Mexican food out there, Taste of Home put together a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila was crowned Florida's top Mexican restaurant! Writers had nothing but good things to say about this establishment:

"Taco Tuesday just got a lot more fun thanks to this Miami mainstay. Bite into creative combos including tacos el Cubano, the regional specialty made with carnitas, truffle, fried plantains and chicharrones."