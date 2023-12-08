Big Time Rush Get Festive At Jingle Ball With Throwback Holiday Tune
By Sarah Tate
December 9, 2023
Big Time Rush got festive at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One with a set that included beloved throwbacks, a cherished holiday song and exciting new music.
Big Time Rush — Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega — brought the energy to the stage as they began their set with "Windows Down" from their 2011 album Elevate, hyping up the crowd and jumping the stage. Henderson even broke out an impressive backflip. Continuing a walk down memory lane with their 2011 song "Music Sounds Better With U," they proved that their harmonies weren't the only thing in tune, breaking out the classic boyband moves and dancing in time with each other as they crooned that "everything is better with you."
BTR then surprised the crowd with an even bigger throwback with the harmony-stacked "Beautiful Christmas," what they called a "Big Time Rush original" from 2010 that declares they can have a memorable holiday "as long as friends and family are with us."
The group then launched into "Weekends," a track from their new album Another Life, which dropped in June, that wonders what led to the end of a relationship. While asking if it was "all for nothing," they begged to understand "why you so hot and cold/ I wanna know the reason." BTR ended their set with a song that "you're probably gonna know," causing the crowd to cheer as they moved into their iconic 2010 tune "Boyfriend," pledging that "you know I'm gonna be that."
Big Time Rush recently celebrated the release of the deluxe edition of their new album Another Life, their fourth full-length studio album and the first after 2013's 24/Seven and the group's subsequent hiatus in 2014 that ended when they reunited in 2021. During their iHeartRadio Album Release Party where they treated fans to performances of some of their biggest hits, the group talked about how they would love to collaborate with other artists, especially Jelly Roll.
It's not just new music that is making a big impact for members of the group. Kendall Schmidt recently surprised fans over Thanksgiving when he revealed that he and his wife, Mica von Turkovich, are expecting their first child together. Schmidt, who also recently revealed that he and Mica were married, took to Instagram to share a video of his wife showing off her baby bump, writing that he is "thankful for my baby."
The adorable post even got some love from fellow BTR members James Maslow and Logan Henderson, with the latter leaving the sweet comment, "So Thankful for this little family Love you."
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st at 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.