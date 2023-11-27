The exciting news comes shortly after Schmidt also revealed that he and Mica had said "I Do." To celebrate his 33rd birthday on November 2nd, the boyband member took to Instagram to thank fans for the birthday love. "Life is good!" he wrote to fans before revealing, "I'm so grateful for all of you and especially my beautiful wife @mica_chu."

Kendall and Mica first started dating in 2015 and he popped the question in front of James, Logan, and Carlos PenaVega on stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2022. "Kendall promised me a long time ago that he wouldn’t propose to me on stage. He broke his promise just a little bit but I like this promise more," she explained on Instagram. "On a stage but just in front of some friends and my sister @gabrielavt . Right where we met 10 years ago. Love you forever @kendallschmidt 💗"

Congrats to the happy couple!