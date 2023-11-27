Big Time Rush's Kendall Schimdt Expecting First Child With Wife Mica
By Rebekah Gonzalez
November 27, 2023
Big Time Rush member Kendall Schmidt surprised fans over the holiday by sharing some exciting news about his personal life. On Thanksgiving day (November 23rd), the singer took to Instagram to reveal that he and his wife Mica von Turkovich are expecting their first child together.
"Thankful for my baby," he wrote alongside a video of Mica showing off her growing baby bump. His BTR bandmates congratulated the couple in the comments section. "So Thankful for this little family Love you," Logan Henderson wrote and James Maslow showed his love by commenting three red hearts.
The exciting news comes shortly after Schmidt also revealed that he and Mica had said "I Do." To celebrate his 33rd birthday on November 2nd, the boyband member took to Instagram to thank fans for the birthday love. "Life is good!" he wrote to fans before revealing, "I'm so grateful for all of you and especially my beautiful wife @mica_chu."
Kendall and Mica first started dating in 2015 and he popped the question in front of James, Logan, and Carlos PenaVega on stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2022. "Kendall promised me a long time ago that he wouldn’t propose to me on stage. He broke his promise just a little bit but I like this promise more," she explained on Instagram. "On a stage but just in front of some friends and my sister @gabrielavt . Right where we met 10 years ago. Love you forever @kendallschmidt 💗"
Congrats to the happy couple!