Doechii kicked off the star-studded iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night (December 8). The Florida-born artist fired up the crowd with her high-energy, electrifying set on the Madison Square Garden stage to get the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball party started.

Doechii, 25, launched the show with 2020’s “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” and continued with “Persuasive” — released earlier this year with SZA — and other songs, before capping off her set with her smash-hit single, “What It Is,” which she previously described as “a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes. ...I feel like I’m showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven’t really seen yet,” she said in a statement earlier this year, when she was deemed iHeartRadio’s On The Verge Artist. “I love using the old samples of [TLC’s] ‘No Scrubs’ and [Trillville’s] ‘Some Cut’ to mix in some playful energy as well.”

“To be honest, I just feel like, ever since I really got into the industry and I stepped into my power, a lot of people have tried to make me feel like I was a b***h,” Doechii previously told iHeartRadio. “Like I'm not meant to be here like I'm not qualified because of where I'm from and nobody knows where I'm from and s**t like that. I just wanted to make an EP that felt powerful for Black women, that's really it.”

The highly-anticipated annual iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show took place at Madison Square Garden in New York, following unforgettable shows in Tampa, Florida; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois; and Detroit, Michigan. The New York lineup also included Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Pentatonix, David Kushner, Melanie Martinez, and a special performance from Cher.