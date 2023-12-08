“You’re anchored and surrounded by the love for your family and your commitment to helping others,” the Grammy Award-nominated artist wrote in a recent tribute to Wilson. “This is more than a featured song, this is a fellowship. Bunnie [Jelly Roll’s wife] and I think the world of you and Duck [Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges, former football player and Wilson’s boyfriend]. Tell your mom and dad thanks for being so sweet to me everytime they see me . Love you. We have one of the fastest growing singles on country radio right now and I couldn’t be more proud of what the songs stands for and who I got to sing it with 🙏.”

Jelly Roll released his 13-track album, Whitsitt Chapel, in June, pledging to “create a project that felt hopeful. I believe the worst feeling a person can have is feeling hopeless or worthless. This is therapeutic music. Real music for real people with real problems.” The former iHeartRadio On The Verge Artist, joined forces with an all-star team of songwriters to bring the album to life, including including Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, HARDY, Jesse Frasure, Hillary Lindsey, Matt Jenkins, Jessie Jo Dillon, Austin Nivarel, Hunter Phelps, Michael Whitworth, producer Zach Crowell, and others.