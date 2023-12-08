Jelly Roll Gets Jingle Ball Fans Hyped For Olivia Rodrigo In Sweet Moment

Jelly Roll shared a sweet moment with fans at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Just moments before walking out on stage, the reigning CMA Awards New Artist of the Year winner took the time to ask fans if they were ready for the night's final act, Olivia Rodrigo.

"Are you ready for Olivia?" Jelly Roll asked the fans up in the stands. "Me too!" he responded. Immediately after the sweet fan interaction, the Nashville native started to walk on stage for his own electric set.