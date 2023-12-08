Jelly Roll Gets Jingle Ball Fans Hyped For Olivia Rodrigo In Sweet Moment
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 9, 2023
Jelly Roll shared a sweet moment with fans at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One. Just moments before walking out on stage, the reigning CMA Awards New Artist of the Year winner took the time to ask fans if they were ready for the night's final act, Olivia Rodrigo.
"Are you ready for Olivia?" Jelly Roll asked the fans up in the stands. "Me too!" he responded. Immediately after the sweet fan interaction, the Nashville native started to walk on stage for his own electric set.
During his performance, the country star performed hits like "Halfway to Hell," "Son of a Sinner," before launching into a hip-hop/R&B medley. Jelly Roll led the MSG audience in a sing-a-long to throwbacks including Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” OutKast’s “Ms. Jackson” and Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend,” and more. Jelly Roll also brought out a special guest during his set. Jessie Murph surprised the crowd by joining the singer on stage to perform their duet "Wild Ones."
In addition to Jelly Roll and Olivia Rodrigo, Z100 Jingle Ball's impressive lineup included SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Cher, Pentatonix, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.