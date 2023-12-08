John Harbaugh Addresses Lamar Jackson's Status Amid Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson appears to be ready for Sunday's (December 10) Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Jackson returned to practice on Friday (December 8) after being absent the previous day due to an illness and head coach John Harbaugh said the former NFL MVP had "recovered."

"He was feeling good, full of life, full of life," Harbaugh said when asked how Jackson was feeling after Friday's practice via ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley. "He looked good out there, he was back and he's recovered."

Jackson hadn't previously missed a practice at any point during the 2023 NFL season. Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was the only player absent from Friday's open practice, but may have gotten a veteran day off, according to BaltimoreRavens.com editorial director Ryan Mink.