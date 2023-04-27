Lamar Jackson, Ravens Agree To 'Mega Deal'

The Baltimore Ravens have reportedly agreed to terms on a new, five-year deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson, which will make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport initially reported on Thursday (April 27).

"Sources: Lamar Jackson and the #Ravens have agreed to terms. He has his deal,"

Rapoport said Jackson's new contract, which he referred to as a "mega deal," had "trumped" the extension that the Eagles recently gave to Jalen Hurts, which made Hurts the highest-paid player in NFL history, later specifying that Jackson's new contract was a five-year, $260 million deal.

"Once Jalen Hurts' deal got done, Baltimore stepped up and offered him a deal that trumped it," Rapoport tweeted.