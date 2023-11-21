Ravens All-Pro Tight End Mark Andrews' Injury Status Determined
By Jason Hall
November 21, 2023
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews will reportedly undergo ankle surgery on Tuesday (November 21), which will likely rule him out for the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Andrews, an All-Pro in 2021, is reportedly scheduled to have the procedure performed by specialist Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte. The tight end is expected to miss the rest of the season, though head coach Jim Harbaugh didn't rule him out entirely, claiming there was still a chance for a possible return if the Ravens made a deep playoff run.
#Ravens TE Mark Andrews will undergo surgery on his ankle today in Charlotte with specialist Robert Anderson doing the procedure, sources say. Andrews is likely out for the year, though as John Harbaugh said, there’s a chance he could return if Baltimore makes a deep playoff run. pic.twitter.com/rZigbzWov9— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 21, 2023
"My understanding is in talking with our trainer and the doctors is that it wasn't as bad as initially feared right after the game," Harbaugh said on Monday (November 20) via ESPN. "It's a little cleaner than they thought based on the MRI."
"There might be an outside chance he could get back at some point in time," Harbaugh added. "So we'll just have to see how that goes though. And I don't want to say that's definitive by any stretch, but there is some optimism."
Andrews suffered the injury during Baltimore's 34-20 'Thursday Night Football' win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Oklahoma standout trails only Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for the most receptions (347), receiving yards (4,305) and touchdowns (37) by a tight end since 2019 -- his second year in the NFL -- and is one reception shy of tying Todd Heap's Ravens franchise record.