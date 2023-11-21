Ravens All-Pro Tight End Mark Andrews' Injury Status Determined

"My understanding is in talking with our trainer and the doctors is that it wasn't as bad as initially feared right after the game," Harbaugh said on Monday (November 20) via ESPN. "It's a little cleaner than they thought based on the MRI."

"There might be an outside chance he could get back at some point in time," Harbaugh added. "So we'll just have to see how that goes though. And I don't want to say that's definitive by any stretch, but there is some optimism."

Andrews suffered the injury during Baltimore's 34-20 'Thursday Night Football' win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Oklahoma standout trails only Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce for the most receptions (347), receiving yards (4,305) and touchdowns (37) by a tight end since 2019 -- his second year in the NFL -- and is one reception shy of tying Todd Heap's Ravens franchise record.