Kevin Costner & Jewel Are Dating, Spotted On Romantic Getaway
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 8, 2023
Kevin Costner and Jewel are dating! Following the actor's split from Christine Baumgartner, he was photographed on a romantic Caribbean getaway with the singer while they participated in a tennis fundraiser for her organization the Inspiring Children Foundation.
Sources told TMZ that Costner and Jewel hung out for over a week and, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up." The source went on, "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."
Jewel also mentioned the Yellowstone star in an Instagram post after the fundraiser.
"Every year, my foundation @inspiringchildren and I go to Necker Island to help host a tennis event w @richardbranson to raise funds for our kids. Amazing players like @geniebouchard come and support us in playing doubles with the folks who come… it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son!" she wrote before mentioning her new love interest. "@kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year, and Sir Richard was his usual inspiring self- who also plays a mean game of doubles!" She also included a group photo that featured Costner in a slideshow from the fundraiser.
The news comes after Costner was rumored to be dating actress Reese Witherspoon. A rep for the Big Little Lies star later denied the rumors. "This story is completely fabricated and not true," they said back in November.