Kevin Costner & Jewel Are Dating, Spotted On Romantic Getaway

Kevin Costner and Jewel are dating! Following the actor's split from Christine Baumgartner, he was photographed on a romantic Caribbean getaway with the singer while they participated in a tennis fundraiser for her organization the Inspiring Children Foundation.

Sources told TMZ that Costner and Jewel hung out for over a week and, "There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up." The source went on, "You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on."

Jewel also mentioned the Yellowstone star in an Instagram post after the fundraiser.