Reese Witherspoon Responds To Kevin Costner Dating Rumors

Is Reese Witherspoon dating actor Kevin Costner? After rumors of the potential romance began popping up online, the actress responded through her rep. "This story is completely fabricated and not true," Witherspoon's rep told Page Six on Thursday, November 9th.

The false rumors come after Witherspoon announced her divorce from Jim Toth. The two were married for 12 years and announced their separation in March. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together," they wrote in a joint statement shared on her Instagram.

The message concluded with a request for privacy as divorce is "never easy," especially when a child is involved. "Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," the statement continued. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time." Witherspoon and Toth had been married since March 2011 and they share one child together, 10-year-old Tennessee.

A source also told People at the time that the decision to end their marriage was "amicable" and they are focusing on raising Tennessee. "They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision," the source said. "They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."