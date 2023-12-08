Melanie Martinez Looks Unrecognizable In Otherworldly Jingle Ball Set
By Sarah Tate
December 9, 2023
Melanie Martinez made waves at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One with performances of several new songs from her latest project, all while the alternative-pop musician was dressed as her otherworldly alter ego Cry Baby.
Martinez, who rose to fame after appearing on season three of The Voice, celebrated her recent album Portals throughout her Jingle Ball set. Dressed as the "fairy tale" version of herself, looking incredible as a pink alien creature with pointed ears and mask with full cheeks and two sets of eyes, Cry Baby received a dramatic intro before the delicate intro to her song "Void" began and she expressed her desire to "escape the void" as there's "no other choice."
The stage looked like an alien woodland forest with giant mushrooms growing from the stage, including fog dancing across the floor to truly transport the crowd to a new world, as Martinez jumped into "Battle of the Larynx," crying about "how stupid, selfish, baby" it is to battle with her as she'll "wreck you if you chase me."
The next song, "Amulet," was a short but dance-filled performance before she immediately launched into her final song of the night "Evil," a track about getting over an ex who she "never knew what it mean to be content" with. Confetti rained down as she and her dancers manically danced around the stage, pulling faces and making horns "from goddesses."
Martinez has been on the road for her Portals tour, which wraps up with a set of shows in Australia in February 2024. However, she won't be idle for too long as she will quickly gear up for her ambitious North American Trilogy Tour, which kicks off a few short months later in May 2024. The career-spanning tour will include hits from all three of her albums — 2015's Cry Baby, 2019's K-12 and 2023's Portals — plus fans will get to see the evolution of the "Cry Baby" alter ego live.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st at 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.