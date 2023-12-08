Melanie Martinez made waves at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One with performances of several new songs from her latest project, all while the alternative-pop musician was dressed as her otherworldly alter ego Cry Baby.

Martinez, who rose to fame after appearing on season three of The Voice, celebrated her recent album Portals throughout her Jingle Ball set. Dressed as the "fairy tale" version of herself, looking incredible as a pink alien creature with pointed ears and mask with full cheeks and two sets of eyes, Cry Baby received a dramatic intro before the delicate intro to her song "Void" began and she expressed her desire to "escape the void" as there's "no other choice."