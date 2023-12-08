Pentatonix's Jaw-Dropping Reaction To Cher Is A Must-See
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 9, 2023
If you didn't already have FOMO about the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, you're about to! Fans and Jingle Ball performers alike lost their minds when the legendary Cher hit the Madison Square Garden stage on Friday, December 8th.
One act in particular had the best reaction to Cher performing her signature smash hit "Believe." In a backstage video, Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Kirstin Maldonado couldn't contain their excitement over Cher's stunning performance.
While Hoying was fully lip-syncing for his life to the iconic tune, Maldonado was so awed by Cher, that her jaw dropped. The hilarious moment was caught in the video below.
Before performing "Believe," Cher kicked off her set with "DJ Play A Christmas Song," off her recently-released holiday album Christmas. If you're looking for more holiday music, more than 85 iHeartRadio stations across the country have flipped the switch to holiday music, making iHeartRadio THE holiday music destination. Head to the iHeartRadio app and search "iHeart Holiday" to find all of iHeartRadio's extensive holiday offerings.
In addition to Cher and Pentatonix hitting the MSG stage to spread some holiday cheer, other performers on the star-studded lineup included Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, OneRepublic, Sabrina Carpenter, Jelly Roll, Big Time Rush, Doechii, David Kushner, and Melanie Martinez.
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.