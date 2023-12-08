Pentatonix's Jaw-Dropping Reaction To Cher Is A Must-See

If you didn't already have FOMO about the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, you're about to! Fans and Jingle Ball performers alike lost their minds when the legendary Cher hit the Madison Square Garden stage on Friday, December 8th.

One act in particular had the best reaction to Cher performing her signature smash hit "Believe." In a backstage video, Pentatonix members Scott Hoying and Kirstin Maldonado couldn't contain their excitement over Cher's stunning performance.

While Hoying was fully lip-syncing for his life to the iconic tune, Maldonado was so awed by Cher, that her jaw dropped. The hilarious moment was caught in the video below.