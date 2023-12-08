Shohei Ohtani's Free Agent Decision 'Imminent': Report

Reigning American League MVP Shohei Ohtani's free agent decision is reportedly "imminent" and could be revealed as early as Friday (December 8), a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

"Source: Shohei Ohtani’s decision is imminent, possibly as early as today. @MLBNetwork @MLB," Morosi wrote on his X account Friday.

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly among the finalists to land Ohtani, according to Morosi.

"We still do not know where, that part is still unconfirmed. As of the middle of this week, there were still five teams involved, we believe. I do know this, that in the last week since his visit to meet in Florida on Monday, momentum has built for the Blue Jays. I will stress and say we do not have this confirmed as to where he's going to go, just that, in the last several days, the Jays have certainly improved their standing.

"For a long time the Dodgers have been regarded as the favorites and that was still the case as of the middle of this week. But again, this is now happening, I think, in real time today. I do believe that this final group of teams does involve the Blue Jays and the Dodgers, I'm not sure how many teams are in that final group and we should be hearing, we believe, sometime within the next 24 hours."