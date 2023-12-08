SZA Dances With Knives For Surprisingly Sharp Performance

SZA proved yet again that she is a truly captivating performer, showing off her incredible vocals and dance moves while bringing the best energy to the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One.

Looking gorgeous in a black halter corset top and plaid skirt and pants combo, SZA kicked off her set with "Love Galore," her collab with Travis Scott, jumping around the stage and showing off her killer dance skills, even keeping up with her backup dancers. She then moved into "Broken Clocks," complete with her dancers counting the hours with some clocking-ticking moves.

Her dancers took a break as SZA commanded the stage alone for a mesmerizing performance of "Shirt" and stunning rendition of "Kiss Me More" her collab with Doja Cat, dancing around the stage during Doja's lyrics. However, as "Rich Baby Daddy" filled the room, SZA and her dancers upped the energy even more for the upbeat track, dancing along to the lyrics, "shake that a---, hands on your knees."