SZA Dances With Knives For Surprisingly Sharp Performance
By Sarah Tate
December 9, 2023
SZA proved yet again that she is a truly captivating performer, showing off her incredible vocals and dance moves while bringing the best energy to the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball presented by Capital One.
Looking gorgeous in a black halter corset top and plaid skirt and pants combo, SZA kicked off her set with "Love Galore," her collab with Travis Scott, jumping around the stage and showing off her killer dance skills, even keeping up with her backup dancers. She then moved into "Broken Clocks," complete with her dancers counting the hours with some clocking-ticking moves.
Her dancers took a break as SZA commanded the stage alone for a mesmerizing performance of "Shirt" and stunning rendition of "Kiss Me More" her collab with Doja Cat, dancing around the stage during Doja's lyrics. However, as "Rich Baby Daddy" filled the room, SZA and her dancers upped the energy even more for the upbeat track, dancing along to the lyrics, "shake that a---, hands on your knees."
She then moved into "Snooze," telling her special someone, "I can't lose when I'm with you/ I'm can't just snooze and miss the moment/ You just too important/ Nobody do body like you do." The performance was complete with her sultry moves, shaking her hips and tossing her hair as she beautifully sang angelic runs to end the song. Things took a turn with "I Hate U," saying she's been "lost in the lie of us" as she reminisced about an old relationship that she wished "was different than it was."
As her set moved into "Kill Bill," SZA brought out some knives for a sharp rendition of the popular track, channeling Uma Thurman's character in the film of the same name as she danced around singing how she "might killed my ex." Brandishing the machete, she decried that "if I can't have you, no one will."
Asking if anyone in the crowd could use a good day after a tough year, she ended her set with "Good Days," singing how she's trying to "keep from losin' the rest of me" and "free my mind before the end of the world."
SZA has received wide praise this year, not only taking home multiple 2023 Soul Train Awards but leading the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards with nine nods, including Song of the Year and Album of the Year.
The "Kill Bill" singer also recently opened up to WSJ. Magazine about her mental health and how she still feels anxious at big events.
"Sometimes when I'm in those situations, it makes me more anxious, because I'm like, 'Damn, they're about to judge me for being a b----, or quiet, or looking rude," she said. "It's everything, it's not you, it's me, and I'm freaking out, and I don't know how to be any different right now."
In that same interview, she also talked about her journey with different therapy techniques, sharing an unfortunate mishap she experienced while talking to a counselor that left her wondering why she "didn't get better."
If you missed any of the holiday fun, fans across the country will be able to watch an exclusive television broadcast on ABC on Thursday, December 21st at 8pm ET/PT. The special will also be available on demand and on Hulu the following day.