Seafood is a pretty standard dish in coastal states, and with so many seafood restaurants to choose from, it's hard to know where to start. Fortunately, Georgia has plenty of tasty restaurants serving up incredible and fresh dishes that will make seafood lover happy.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood restaurant in Georgia is Steamhouse Lounge in Atlanta. Here's what the site says set its apart:

"A casual bar and restaurant in Midtown, the Steamhouse Lounge is known for its award-winning lobster bisque, raw oysters, stuffed grouper, and generous lobster rolls. Expect classic Southern staples like fried catfish, grits, and po'boys, and don't miss the yearly Oysterfest weekend that features roasted and chargrilled oysters along with a full bar and live music."

This is how 24/7 Wall St. determined which seafood restaurants reigned supreme:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites. Sushi bars and informal seafood shacks ... were omitted from the final results, though some of the restaurants listed may include sushi on their menu."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St. to see more of the best seafood restaurants around the country.