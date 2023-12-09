2 Chainz Hospitalized After Serious Car Accident In Miami

In the early hours of Saturday, rapper 2 Chainz, also known as Tauheed K. Epps, faced a medical emergency after a car accident in Miami.

The artist shared a glimpse of the aftermath on his Instagram Story, capturing the moment he was loaded onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

TMZ reported that the 46-year-old suffered neck injuries and is in stable condition, pointing to a Tesla rear-ending his vehicle on I-95. There are suspicions that the other driver might have been under the influence, but this information is yet to be confirmed.

2 Chainz had been in South Florida for the renowned Art Basel weekend and had just left a popular Miami strip club named Booby Trap.

The rapper, known for hits like "It's a Vibe" and "I'm Different," took to social media earlier, showcasing his experience buying colossal stone crab from Marketplace 119: Meat and Seafood before the unfortunate incident.

The crash raises concerns about the dangers of impaired driving.

Fans, upon hearing the news, flooded social media platforms with messages of support, wishing 2 Chainz a swift and complete recovery. The incident adds an unfortunate note to what was supposed to be an enjoyable weekend for the Grammy-winning artist in Miami.