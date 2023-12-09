Adele Reveals This Major Life Event Almost ‘Killed’ Her Career

Adele, the Grammy-winning singer, received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles.

Reflecting on her journey, she opened up about the challenges of becoming a mother, particularly during the height of her fame with the release of her chart-topping second album.

Amidst her rapid rise to fame, Adele learned she was pregnant with her son Angelo, now 11. She described the experience as pandemonium, emphasizing the sudden transition to fame and the surreal nature of her life. Getting pregnant at such a crucial career moment was considered by many as potential "career suicide," but Adele, known for going against the grain, chose to reject the scarcity of success.

Adele defied expectations, maintaining success both on and off the stage.

In her speech, she shared her rejection of the notion that constant relevance is necessary for success. Her ability to balance motherhood and a thriving career is a testament to her resilience and determination.

The singer, clad in a navy blue pinstripe suit, radiated confidence at the event. Adele concluded her speech by acknowledging the sacrifices made by women before her, enabling her to be a boss both at work and at home. She expressed gratitude for those who paved the way and highlighted her right to navigate both professional and personal realms.

This revelation comes amid Adele's recent openness about her personal life, including her experiences as a mother and her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul.

The singer's truthful reflections on her journey resonate as a powerful testament to defying societal expectations and embracing success on one's own terms.