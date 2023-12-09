Britney Spears May Be Spending Holidays With Mother Despite Family Feud

Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, are making strides in repairing their relationship.

Sources reveal that the pop star, Britney, may spend the holidays with her mom and brother, Bryan Spears. While there's progress, the insider acknowledges they still have much to work through.

The lines of communication are open, and the mother-daughter duo has been in frequent contact.

Despite past criticisms from Britney about Lynne's role during her conservatorship, the two began reconciling earlier this year. Britney expressed optimism about healing familial wounds, emphasizing that time could mend their relationship.

Following Britney's split from Sam Asghari, she became more open to repairing ties with her mother, although full recovery remains uncertain.

In her memoir, The Woman in Me, released in October, Britney called out Lynne for capitalizing on her difficult moments in previous writings.

She accused her mother of profiting from her struggles during the 2007 public breakdown. Despite such criticisms, Lynne defended herself on Instagram, expressing love for Britney and refuting claims that she discarded cherished possessions.

Their evolving relationship captures the complexity of family dynamics, with Britney striving for healing while addressing past grievances. The holidays may mark a significant step in their journey toward renewed connections.