Derek Hough provided an update on his wife, Hayley Erbert, stating that she is now on the path to recovery following her recent hospitalization and emergency craniotomy.

Expressing gratitude on Instagram, Hough acknowledged Hayley's inspiring will and strength, emphasizing the overwhelming support they've received during this challenging time.

Having shared earlier in the week that Hayley was admitted to the hospital due to disorientation following a performance, Hough revealed she was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma, necessitating the emergency craniotomy. He assured followers that she is now in stable condition.

The couple's social media posts prompted an outpouring of support from fellow celebrities, including Nina Dobrev, Chrishell Stause and Emma Slater. Alfonso Ribeiro, a cohost on Dancing With the Stars, reassured the couple that the collective support will always be available. Jennifer Love Hewitt and Mira Sorvino also extended their well wishes for Hayley's recovery. Derek's sister Julianne Hough publicly asked for their prayers during their family's difficult time, too.

Hough expressed hope that, as a family, they can pay forward the kindness and support they've received during this challenging period.

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, who began their relationship in 2013 and tied the knot in August 2022 after getting engaged, have been appreciative of the love and assistance from friends, family and fans throughout this unexpected health ordeal.